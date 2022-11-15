F﻿ormer Dundee United midfielder Craig Easton is concerned at the direction the club have taken in recent years.

Liam Fox's side are three points adrift at the foot of the Scottish Premiership and are yet to win away from home in the league this season.

Speaking on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast, Easton, who made more than 200 appearances for United from 1996 to 2004, said: “The biggest disappointment for me is the way the club is going.

"It’s a shadow of the club that I knew, to be honest, and I’ve spoken to a lot of former players.

"It just feels like it’s a totally different club and it’s not the one that Jim McLean was chairman of, it’s not the one that even Eddie Thompson was, and you just look at the standards round the club as a whole and they’ve certainly slipped.”