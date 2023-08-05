Celtic 4-2 Ross County: Analysis

Martin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

David Turnbull was preferred in midfield to Reo Hatate, a talisman of Celtic's treble success last season, and justified Brendan Rodgers' faith with a performance that suggests he is ready to revive his stagnated Celtic career.

Rodgers' Celtic look an evolution rather then revolution of the relentless Postecoglou style. They pressed and attacked aggressively, while playing with more rotation in midfield.

Kyogo Furuhashi picked up where he left off last season and his danger when dropping deep was shown by Celtic's fourth.

After the late concession, Rodgers will hope for more defensive cohesion in the coming weeks.