Cooper on Aurier's injury, away form and 'dangerous' West Ham
- Published
Steve Cooper has been speaking to the media before Nottingham Forest's Premier League game against West Ham on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Serge Aurier "has added to the injury list" and will be out for three to four weeks with a calf problem.
Cooper said the number of injuries is "unfortunate, but it is what it is".
He said Joe Worrall has reacted well since returning to the side and is "likely to play the next game".
Forest's away form "is something that we really want to turn around and we have to turn around".
He predicts "a really tough game" against West Ham and said "they have some real dangerous players and it's something we have to prepare for in the right way".