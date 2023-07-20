Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom felt their pre-season match against top-flight Portuguese side Estoril was a "a step-up in competitiveness", despite the goalless draw.

The Blades continued their pre-season preparations on Wednesday evening at the Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota, ahead of the club's return to the Premier League.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield after the game, Heckingbottom said: "I think the 45 minutes again for everyone was a step-up in competitiveness and quality in the game. So it was good that everybody got 45 minutes again.

"When we come back next week, there will be a little bit more focus on the games and players getting more minutes than what they've had so far."

New signings Yasser Larouci and Anis Slimane also made their Blades debuts, with the latter hitting a 25-yard effort off the crossbar.

Heckingbottom on Slimane: "He's got that in him. When we've been watching, he's got that with both feet. He hit a couple of good ones with his left-foot as well. We want to see that.

"More importantly for me, I want to see him understanding his role in the team because those moments are fine, but you want control of the game as well. To do that, you need to understand your role."