Wolves friendly 'perfect' for Celtic - Rodgers

Celtic’s friendly draw with Wolves was the “perfect” preparation for next week’s Premiership opener with Ross County, says manager Brendan Rodgers.

Kyogo Furuhashi opened the scoring in Dublin with a clinical finish before Matheus Cunha’s late penalty snatched a draw for the Premier League side.

Rodgers hailed “some spells of fantastic football” by his side, but he admitted that “there are certain phases of the game where we can improve”.

Celtic’s pre-season ends with a friendly match at home to Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday, a testimonial game for James Forrest, before they kick off their Premiership title defence on Saturday.

“It’s the perfect type of game that we needed,” Rodgers told Viaplay. “The last 25 minutes we gave the ball away too much, so we have to be better in that aspect.

“But overall, we’re really pleased. It was a great exercise against a good side. I thought the build-up in the early stages we were very good, and then it’s about dealing with a little bit more pressure.”