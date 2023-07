Chelsea have made an offer for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, who already has an agreement in principle with the Blues. (RMC Sport - in French), external

Manchester City are also interested in signing Olise, who has a release clause of about £35m. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Meanwhile, Wilfried Zaha will join Turkish champions Galatasaray on a free transfer after leaving Palace. (Guardian), external

