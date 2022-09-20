C﻿hris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

There is a saying amongst football fans that goes "be careful what you wish for".

Often clubs will sack a manager only to find out the replacement is actually worse. Fan pressure can often backfire. Sam Allardyce was replaced by Steve Kean (Blackburn), Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by Ralf Rangnick (Manchester United), Arsene Wenger by Unai Emery (Arsenal), and let’s not forget our own Jimmy Bloomfield by Frank McLintock.

But in wishing Rodgers sacked I’m struggling to think of a replacement that could do any worse.

The worst start by any team in Premier League history. Played seven, Won none, drawn one, lost six. Ten goals scored, 22 conceded. Only Bournemouth have let in more - and they conceded nine in a single game.

Yes, he won the FA Cup and, yes, we were in Europe for two seasons running. But a manager is never sacked because they are doing well.

If sacked he will walk away with an alleged £10m in his pocket, spend a few months on a beach somewhere then walk back into another job - so forgive me if I don’t feel any empathy towards him.