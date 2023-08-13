Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Harry Kane has stuffed new Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou by leaving for Bayern Munich now, on the eve of the season.

People will say the timing is down to Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, but surely Kane could have been a bit more transparent about whether he wanted to stay or go if the right bid came in.

If it were the latter, Postecoglu could have used someone different up front in last weekend's friendly against Shakhtar Donetsk, when Kane was captain.

What's happening at Spurs is a hard enough situation for Postecoglou to walk into anyway, and they might be in for a turbulent first few weeks of the season - but I think their fans will love him eventually.

If you look at where he has worked previously, he has an unwavering belief in the brand of football he wants to play, and he has an incredible record of turning clubs around while playing front-foot football.

He just needs time, if he gets it, and more players in who suit his style - inverted full-backs and centre-halves who are really mobile and good passers of the ball, and comfortable in one-on-one situations. And, of course, Kane leaves a hle of at least 20 goals a season to fill..

Brentford are difficult opponents anyway, let alone when your squad is not really ready for them.

The Bees are streetwise and awkward, and dangerous even without suspended striker Ivan Toney, who cannot play again until January 2024.

It is the small details that make the difference for Thomas Frank's side - the long throws and the set-pieces.

There were questions asked of them in their first season in the Premier League and they ticked every box. It was the same in their second season, and I am expecting it to be the same this time too.

Joshua's prediction: 0-2

Hearn's prediction: 1-2. Before Orient, Tottenham were my team and I am not going to back against them.

