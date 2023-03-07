A﻿lex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

United have only been enjoying an upward trajectory under Erik ten Hag. It made Sunday’s Anfield massacre all the surprising.

But it must not define the season.

It’s the third time United have been heavily beaten this season - 4-0 at Brentford and 6-3 at Manchester City.

After both, Ten Hag’s side enjoyed resurgent runs that have helped launch up the Premier League table and progress in other competitions.

Sure, Liverpool have bragging rights. But the bigger picture says differently.

United are still seven points ahead of them, and can move the same distance ahead of fourth-placed Tottenham by winning their game in hand.

Add that to the Europa League campaign and FA Cup quarter-finals, the Red Devils’ season is far from dead.

Games at Old Trafford against Real Betis and Southampton were significant anyway. But they are now crucial in demonstrating the real character Ten Hag has built in his short time in M16.

The sooner United shake off the 41 minutes of madness on Merseyside, the better.

It goes without saying that of all three thrashings, this one hurt the most. It’s a club record defeat against United’s biggest rivals. But there is cause of optimism.