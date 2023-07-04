Sheffield United have appointed former Cardiff City boss Mark Hudson as the club's new defensive coach.

Hudson managed the Bluebirds last season, following caretaker stints at Huddersfield Town - as well as managing the Terriers' Under-23 side.

The 41-year-old also made over 400 professional appearances as a player - most notably for Crystal Palace, Charlton Athletic, Cardiff and Huddersfield.

Hudson told the Blades' official website, external: "I'm delighted to be here and join as we move into the Premier League.

"I've spoken to Hecky (Paul Heckingbottom) a few times, when Hecky and Jack (Lester) were in the academy I came across and watched them for a few days and I've kept in contact since then really.

"I got a phone call a couple of weeks ago, had a good chat over the phone with Hecky, then came in and discussed the role and his expectations, including what I can add to the group because all the staff have specific roles and areas of the team to focus on."

