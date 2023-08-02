Everton could be 'at the wrong end of the table' again

Former Everton winger Pat Nevin has been speaking to BBC Sport to look ahead to the new season: "Worrying times at Everton - who do not look like improving quickly.

"Everton were known as the 'school of science' but it could be more like hard, no-nonsense, physical education classes under Sean Dyche. That doesn't matter as long as the end result is survival, but it may be tight again at the wrong end of the table."

