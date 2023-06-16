Scoring goals the 'driving factor' for new Hibs striker Le Fondre

New recruit Adam Le Fondre aims to chase down his 300-goal career target with Hibs and cited European football as an incentive to seal the move he has previously "threatened".

The much-travelled 36-year-old English striker has 273 goals in 694 appearances for clubs ranging from Reading to Mumbai.

Le Fondre, who has signed a year's deal with the option for a further 12 months, told the Hibs website: “It’s a great move for me. I’ve threatened to come up here, north of the border, a few times in my career and it’s nice to do it now.

“The size of the club was instrumental for me choosing Hibs and playing in Europe was a key factor as well.

“I’ve done a lot in my career, playing on different continents in different competitions - now to get this chance was something I couldn’t turn down.

"I want to score goals. That’s a driving factor for me. I’m not far off 300 career goals now and I want to reach that.

“To do that, you have to be in a successful team. We’re striving to improve on last season and reach the group stage of the Europa Conference League, but a lot of hard work will have to go into that."