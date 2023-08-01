Mark Jardine, Misery Hunters podcast, external

Predicted Finish: 6th, though repeating last year’s relative success will be a tough ask. In reality, anything comfortably north of trouble should be acceptable.

Standout player: If he remains a St Mirren player beyond the window, marauding wing back Ryan Strain. The electrifying Aussie international should be included in the conversation about best in position in the league... at least minus the big two.

If Strain does go, new signing Conor McMenamin arrives with the pressure of a price tag and a YouTube highlights reel that makes you wonder how he has remained in his home league until the age of 27. It’ll be fun to watch either way.

Game most looking forward to: Sunday! The fitba is back.