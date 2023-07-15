Four-goal Celtic ease aside Portimonense

Celtic continued their pre-season preparations with a comfortable 4-1 win over Portimonense in Portugal.

It was the second meeting with the side who finished 15th in last season's Primeira Liga within three days after a 0-0 draw on Thursday.

This time, goals from midfielder Reo Hatate, from the penalty spot, and winger Liel Abada had Celtic ahead before Portimonense replied.

Ben Summers, the 19-year-old midfielder, restored the lead before the break, after which striker Oh Hyeon-gyu completed the scoring.