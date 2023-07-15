Colak can be 'proud' of his Rangers stint - Beale

Michael Beale says Antonio Colak's Rangers exit is "a solution that suits all parties" after the Croatia striker sealed a move to Parma.

Colak departs for an undisclosed fee after a sole season at Ibrox in which he played 39 games, scoring 18 times.

"We initially had a conversation at the end of last season, where we discussed football, his family and also what the future would look like in terms of the team," said manager Beale.

"Antonio was very honest on his side and we have been working with him and his agent in the following weeks to find a solution that suits all parties. I am pleased for him to have this excellent opportunity in Italy.

"Antonio can be really proud of his time here at Rangers. He scored goals and made a good contribution on the pitch but also as a man and professional, he was someone that I enjoyed working with and who built strong relationships with his team-mates and staff off the pitch.

“He took the time to speak to all the staff and squad in Germany to say goodbye and thank you. This moment typified Antonio’s class as a man."