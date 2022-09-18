Motherwell 0-3 Hearts: analysis

Jack Herrall, BBC Sport Scotland

As odd as it may sound after a 3-0 victory, it wasn't necessarily the most comfortable of wins for Hearts.

Their midweek European exploits are already showing signs of catching up with them but being able to rest players like Forrest for most of Thursday's game proved the correct decision after his performance today.

Adjusting quickly to the demands of European group stage football will be top of Robbie Neilson's to-do list but his squad depth will be just as crucial too.