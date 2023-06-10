Manchester City's John Stones speaking to BT Sport: "It was the thing we were missing. I feel so pleased. It's a pleasure to be a part of this team and create this history.

"We're only the second team to do the Treble. Both are so special in their own rights in different eras. I'm holding words back because I'm on camera, put it that way.

"We've set the bar high now. After this season, from where we were in the Premier League, to bring it back, win the FA Cup then come here and win this, I can't put it into words.

"I played more like a number eight, which I loved. I'm still learning. I don't think I'm the best there, but I gave it my all. I thought it paid off. We created chances and there were key moments. Ederson saved that one at the end. Now we can have a good chat about us actually winning this."