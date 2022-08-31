Analysis: Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa

Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

During his post-match media duties Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta described his team’s first-half showing as one of the best under his charge.

And it would be difficult to dispute, with the only complaint that could be aimed at the Gunners being their inability to convert a healthy percentage of the glut of chances they created.

Arsenal’s fast start saw them brimming with energy and alertness and their sharp and inventive play overwhelmed the visitors at times.

The partnerships and understanding between Arsenal’s players also appear to be flourishing all over the pitch, with the performances of international colleagues Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus and their link-up play Bukayo Saka underlining the point.

That all bodes well for Arteta and his team who will be tested even more once their Europa League campaign begins on 8 September.