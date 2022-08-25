Parker on Solanke, Brooks and signings

Scott Parker has been speaking to the media before Bournemouth’s game with Liverpool on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Dominic Solanke could be in line for a return to the Bournemouth side but Parker is waiting for him to train on Friday.

  • Junior Stanislas, Ryan Fredericks and Joe Rothwell remain unavailable, although Fredericks is closest to a return. Ryan Lowe is back in training after sickness.

  • Parker is cautious on the fitness timetable of David Brooks but admits he is “definitely not” ruling out the Wales midfielder recovering in time to play at the World Cup.

  • On the possibility of new arrivals: “We need bodies through the door to evolve as a football club. Days are going by and it’s been pretty tricky.”