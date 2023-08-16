Former Charlton defender Steve Brown said Fulham must be compensated correctly if their Aleksandar Mitrovic is to leave the club. Speaking on BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast, he said: "I've been in a dressing room on a few occasions when a player has had interest, wants to go and hasn’t been allowed to go.

"The relationship falls apart pretty quickly. It’s not nice as a team-mate when you see a team-mate being squeezed like that, but that's football.

"The club has to do the right business as well. If Mitrovic is to go, it has to be for the maximum fee possible and he has to understand that.

"It is life-changing money. If you can make three times the amount why wouldn't you? Once your career is done it’s done. There's no opportunity to make this sort of money again in life after football.

"It has to be right for Fulham financially, because there aren’t many Mitrovic's out there and if there are, they are going to be more than what Fulham will receive and that’s the issue they’ve got. I hope it's done in the right manner if he is to leave."

