Manchester United have joined up with Bayern Munich and Benfica to launch Mental Health Awareness Month, which will run throughout March.

The initiative, which is being driven by United’s head of academy Nick Cox, aims to raise awareness around mental health in football and will see present and former first-team players talk about personal issues that affected them through their careers.

Captain Harry Maguire, who is an ambassador for the scheme, said he is "always there to support" young players.

He added: "It is important everyone feels comfortable to discuss any problems they may have and that as a society we promote good mental health for all."