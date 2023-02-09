Jonjo Shelvey says he is "lucky" to have found a club with a real history and fanbase as he gears up for his Nottingham Forest debut.

The former Newcastle midfielder exchanged Tyneside for the banks of the Trent on deadline day and believes he is joining a club with upward momentum.

"Forest are a club on the up," he told BBC Radio Nottingham. "The main thing is staying in the Premier League and then building as we go.

"It's a really exciting new challenge. There are some fantastic players at this club - you can taste it in training - and I am really looking forward to getting started."

After spells with Liverpool and Newcastle, Shelvey is no stranger to a passionate atmosphere and what he heard from the City Ground against Leeds pleased him.

"The sound of the crowd was amazing," he said. "It gives you a massive boost. I've experienced it at Liverpool and Newcastle so to hear it on Sunday was immense.

"I am looking forward to experiencing many more afternoons and nights at this ground."