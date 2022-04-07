Hodgson on injuries, relegation battle and Leeds

Roy Hodgson has been speaking to the media before Watford host Leeds on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Hodgson says he has a "fully fit squad" for Saturday, adding: "It's quite incredible the work the doctors and the physios have done here this late in the season."

On the relegation battle, he said: "The gap between Burnley, Everton, Watford and Norwich is not enormous. If we're going to survive, we've got to win games."

He described opponents Leeds as a "good" side, who "have had some very good results under the new manager Jesse Marsch".

Despite being captured this week on social media getting an assist for Pedro in training, he says he "rarely kicks the ball these days" and he added: "I'm not as good a kicker of the ball as I thought I once was, after an ankle injury. But this must have been an aberration."

He says he needs to see a "similar performance" to the Southampton and Liverpool games this weekend.

Follow Thursday's Premier League manager news conferences