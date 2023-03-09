Rodgers on Barnes, Maddison and relegation fight
- Published
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester’s game with Chelsea on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Rodgers confirmed Jonny Evans would be back in the squad, while he is also “hopeful” Harvey Barnes will be fit too: “He had a badly swollen ankle but we’ll see where we are.”
He dismissed fitness concerns about James Maddison: “When he’s out on the pitch, he’s declaring himself fit to play. Players are always managing something and I thought he was outstanding against Southampton.”
On the club’s pre-tax losses of £92.5m for the year ending 31 May, 2022: “The club’s been very secure financially. The owners here are fantastic. The model has always been to sell players. It’s how the club has worked and it’s always worked well for the club.”
Does that mean he is under pressure to sell Maddison? He said: “It doesn’t mean [he] or other players are for sale but it’s something the club always assesses.”
He accepts the club is in a fight to stay up: “There’s a recognition we’re in a position nobody wants to be in. We have the qualities to come through that but our form hasn’t been good enough. We, among a host of other teams, are in a position where we’re fighting.”