Lampard on injuries, remaining games and West Ham
- Published
Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Everton’s game against West Ham on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Lampard confirmed that Andros Townsend will be out long-term and added: "We all support him and know he will be back stronger."
Yerry Mina is expected to return to the matchday squad in the coming weeks, which Lampard described as a "big bonus".
On the remaining 11 games, he said: "Character is one of the things you have to have as a footballer. We'll take every game as it comes and we'll work hard for it. The job is firmly in our hands."
He says opponents West Ham will be "a big challenge", adding: "We all know what a great team David Moyes has built there. They're strong and physical, have lots of threats and are very difficult to break down."
On the five subs rule, he said: "I agree with the change. I think it will make the Premier League more interesting and you can ease the physical load for the players too. It works on many levels."