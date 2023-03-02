Josh Sexton, The Anfield Wrap, external

It would be easy to go for a goal that meant a lot to Liverpool’s success, or one as funny as Divock Origi’s against Everton in 2018, but my actual choice is slightly left-field.

Because the best team goal I’ve seen Liverpool score live came against Hoffenheim in the second leg of their 2017 Champions League qualifier at Anfield.

The sweeping move started with Alberto Moreno and ended with Emre Can, via a few lovely flicks and tricks from Roberto Firmino, Gini Wijnaldum and Sadio Mane along the way.

The Reds were on an absolute tear in that first few months of the season before Philippe Coutinho left, when it truly felt like Jurgen Klopp had been able to implement his attacking ideals into a squad built in his image.

Coutinho left before Liverpool could put 10 goals past an opponent, but there was a genuine feeling that could happen at any moment with that team.

