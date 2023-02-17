Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford’s game with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Thomas Strakosha, Frank Onyeka and Pontus Jansson will all be unavailable.

However, there is better news on Ivan Toney, who had appeared to feel his hamstring in last weekend’s game at Arsenal. Frank confirmed he had been training as normal all week.

He is frustrated how a refereeing decision has affected perception of the draw at the Emirates: “It has massively overshadowed our performance. We were more than good enough for a point and if there could have been a winner, it should have been us.”

He is pleased with their current form: "Our overall performance is good and you can see that in the player’s faces. Our 10-game unbeaten run is well deserved but now it is about doing it one more time against a very good Crystal Palace.”

He is expecting "quality" from Palace despite the absence of talisman Wilfried Zaha: "There are always key players in every team but others step up. When I look at their individual quality, with [Michael] Olise and [Eberechi] Eze, I think it is huge."

