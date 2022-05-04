The impact of substitute Luis Diaz against Villarreal to help his side progress to the Champions League final is "evidence of a different Liverpool", according to former Premier League striker Chris Sutton.

Diaz was introduced at half-time with the Reds reeling after Villarreal's fast start erased their two-goal deficit from the first leg.

The Colombia winger's electric running transformed Jurgen Klopp's team and inspired a 12-minute turnaround - Diaz scoring the second as Liverpool ran out 3-2 winners on the night and 5-2 on aggregate.

"It's probably not the change we were expecting at half-time with their midfield being overrun," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"If Jordan Henderson had come on, I don't think there would have been many arguments. But Diaz has been a revelation since he came in and caused all sorts of problems.

"This is a different Liverpool to what we've known previously, with their ability to make changes and make the difference.

"Their mentality is phenomenal. They don't know when they are beaten.

"The first 45 minutes was just a blip - it happens sometimes. It's about you how you respond, and they responded in brilliant fashion."

Listen to full reaction on BBC Sounds