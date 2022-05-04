What can happen in the Premier League this weekend?

Manchester City and Liverpool are already assured of their top-four places. If either club wins this season's Champions League, there is no 'extra' place for English clubs.

West Ham cannot make the top four but if they win the Europa League, they will also play in the Champions League group stage.

Even if Chelsea lose the FA Cup final, the Blues will play in the Europa League as they cannot now finish lower than fifth.

Arsenal are guaranteed a place in the Europa League, as they can’t finish below sixth.