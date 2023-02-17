Sutton's prediction: 0-2

This is a tricky game for Manchester City because Nottingham Forest have such a good record at the City Ground, where they have not been beaten in the league since September.

I still worry about City's left-back position and you can get at them defensively. Forest will have a real go too at home.

But we saw Pep Guardiola's side flex their muscles when they beat Arsenal to go top of the league on Wednesday. It was a reminder that they have players who can produce moments of brilliance.

City's second-half display really was excellent and I don't even think they have really hit their stride yet, which is ominous for the rest of the Premier League - there is much more to come from them.

Casper's prediction: 0-3

Corey's prediction: 3-1

