Everton boss Sean Dyche to BBC Sport: "A lot of the performance was right and correct. We asked many questions and didn’t find a killer moment. It's been missing all season. We’ve got to find that.

"It’s a funny thing. You need the bravery to miss. You have to go in with conviction to score and not worry if you miss. We’re close to that but that comes when you’re scoring and winning games. We have to keep clean sheets. There was not a lot of difference to the Leeds game.

"Two soft goals. I’m not pleased with that."

On how things can change: "Working on the training pitch, trying to instil belief. It’s about finding the clarity, the key moments. That’s a work in progress."

Does the table matter right now? "It doesn’t for me. I know what we have to do. The end of the season is the key table. We know where we’re at. I wasn’t overegging last week when we won.

"Lots of good work. It’s about the key moments and finding the freedom to go and score."