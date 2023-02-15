Motherwell 2-1 St Mirren: What did the manager say

Motherwell interim manager Stuart Kettlewell told BBC Sportsound: "The slight concern before the game was I knew we were going to match up with St Mirren.

"You're never sure how that's going to work but the first 10 minutes gave me great confidence. That aspect was pleasing, we weren't thinking about changing the shape as the game went on.

"The character, the personality, getting through the hard yards. That was how we wanted to get the supporters on our side. That opening 10 minutes got the crowd behind us.

"The players have given themselves a chance, but they're going to need every ounce of what they gave out there tonight.

"I remember coming to Fir Park as a manager. You always felt like you had to earn everything. I wanted to create that again tonight.

"I don't want to be jumping around, high-fiving everybody. A manager has lost his job. The players have to take accountability, look at the positives, and look at how they can move forward."