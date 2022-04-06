Liverpool fans 'excited' as they leave Benfica

Liverpool are leaving Lisbon with "a definite feeling of excitement", said The Anfield Wrap's Harriet Prior after Luis Diaz's late strike gave the Reds a two-goal advantage against Benfica.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast from inside the Estadio da Luz, Prior said she believes the win sets them up perfectly for Sunday's title showdown with Manchester City.

"Benfica gave us a really good game and we had to stay organised and competitive," Prior said.

"The third goal was crucial. Regardless of the competition, winning momentum can only be a good thing.

"I know Jurgen Klopp says he likes to take it game by game, but you have to think he has an eye on the City game.

"This win gives us that sense of belief that even if we do concede, we can stay on top."

Full discussion on Liverpool's first-leg victory is available from 18'00 on BBC Sounds