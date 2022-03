West Ham are without forward Jarrod Bowen, who limped off at Liverpool last weekend with a heel injury.

Declan Rice, who missed that defeat because of illness, returned to face Sevilla in the Europa League on Thursday.

Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard has an unchanged squad, with Marvelous Nakamba the only absentee.

Morgan Sanson could be given a rare start if Gerrard chooses to freshen up his midfield.

