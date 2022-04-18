Southampton 1-0 Arsenal: Pick of the stats

Southampton kept their first clean sheet in six Premier League games, having conceded 15 goals in their five matches before Saturday.

Arsenal have lost their past three league matches, after being beaten in just two of their previous 13 (W11 D1). It’s the Gunners' third run of three consecutive defeats in their three seasons under Mikel Arteta.

Jan Bednarek has scored four goals in 27 Premier League games this season, one more than he scored in his previous four campaigns combined (three in 100 appearances).