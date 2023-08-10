We asked you where you think Brighton will finish this season and why.

Here are some of your comments:

Steve: One would imagine Chelsea will not be as bad as last year. Otherwise, there is no reason why the Seagulls cannot be equally as impressive. I'm going for seventh place and qualification from the Europa League group stage.

Kevin: Brighton will finish in mid-table as the extra demands of Europe and continuing to see excellent players leave will have an impact. The new players look good but will take time to adapt. The other question is how long the manager will remain at Brighton.

Finlay: Eighth. With the loss of Alexis Mac Allister and playing in four competitions this season, I think we will finish lower than last season. The squad will be under more pressure and be worn out.

Toby: The most exciting team to watch in the Premier League. They exude confidence and freedom in the way they play. I think if they start the season off well, they will finish in the top eight again. Brighton give confidence to League One and Championship sides that teams can do well in the top flight.