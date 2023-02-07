Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Rayo Vallecano coach Andoni Iraola is one of the managers on Leeds’ radar to replace Jesse Marsch.

Iraola has guided Rayo to fifth place in La Liga following their 2-0 win against Almeria on Monday.

The 40-year-old has earned plaudits for his high-intensity approach.

He also has experience of working with Leeds’ revered former boss Marcelo Bielsa, having played under the Argentine at Athletic Bilbao, and is understood to be admired by the Elland Road club’s sporting director Victor Orta.

Orta will be responsible for identifying Marsch’s successor, having informed the American on Monday that he had lost his job in face-to-face discussions.

Current West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan is bound to come into discussions, having worked at Leeds, both before and after Bielsa’s appointment in 2018.

He left Leeds following their promotion to the Premier League in 2020, taking over at Huddersfield and defying the odds to guide the Terriers to last season’s Championship play-off final, when they were beaten by Nottingham Forest.

Corberan subsequently quit Huddersfield and, after an ill-fated 11-game stint in charge of Olympiakos, was appointed West Brom manager on 26 October, with the club second-bottom of the Championship.

Corberan has since presided over a remarkable rise, guiding the Baggies into the play-off places.