Hodgson on Hernandez, 'not slipping further behind' and Brentford
- Published
Roy Hodgson has been speaking to the media before Watford host Brentford on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
He confirmed Cucho Hernandez is likely to miss the rest of the season: "I'm afraid his muscle injury, a hamstring injury, is a serious one. So, I'm afraid we won't be seeing him for a considerable period of time."
In other injury news, Samuel Kalu has an ankle problem, William Troost-Ekong has a hamstring strain, while Francisco Sierralta has a calf injury. The trio will all miss Saturday's game.
On Brentford, Hodgson said: "We know they are going to be hard to beat, but the opportunity exists for us."
Wins are needed now, said Hodgson: "We are fully aware that unless we start getting three points from some of these games, we are going to slip even further behind."
On the importance of Saturday's game: "Last week was a must-win too. But we didn't succeed it."