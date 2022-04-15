Roy Hodgson has been speaking to the media before Watford host Brentford on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He confirmed Cucho Hernandez is likely to miss the rest of the season: "I'm afraid his muscle injury, a hamstring injury, is a serious one. So, I'm afraid we won't be seeing him for a considerable period of time."

In other injury news, Samuel Kalu has an ankle problem, William Troost-Ekong has a hamstring strain, while Francisco Sierralta has a calf injury. The trio will all miss Saturday's game.

On Brentford, Hodgson said: "We know they are going to be hard to beat, but the opportunity exists for us."

Wins are needed now, said Hodgson: "We are fully aware that unless we start getting three points from some of these games, we are going to slip even further behind."

On the importance of Saturday's game: "Last week was a must-win too. But we didn't succeed it."

