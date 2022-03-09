Dean Smith has praised on-loan Billy Gilmour before Norwich host the 20-year-old's parent club Chelsea.

Gilmour is ineligible to face the Blues but Canaries boss Smith says he has made great strides during his season on loan at Carrow Road.

"He's a great lad," said Smith. "He's always the first on the training pitch and always the last off.

"He has a love for football. He's learned and become a better player [from being at Norwich]."

Smith also defended his midfielders following criticism received after Saturday's disappointing home defeat by Brentford.

"If you look at the midfield area, box to box, I thought we were the better team," he said.