BBC Radio WM's Mike Taylor has picked five Aston Villa player of the season nominees for you to choose from.

Here are his suggestions:

Emiliano Martinez: An excellent second season for a hugely popular member of the squad. Martinez is a relatively late bloomer, having shown great loyalty and patience at Arsenal for several years, but has made the most of his opportunity with Villa. Goalkeepers sometimes reach their prime a little later than other players and, with a new long-term contract signed mid-season, Villa are set to get the best of Martinez for some time to come.

Matty Cash: A joyful season for Cash, who has quickly developed from a promising youngster in the Championship to a full international seemingly set for an exciting career. A free-spirited, modern full-back, eager to push forward to sharpen Villa’s attacking play - four goals and three assists marked his contributions. A new long-term contract, and his first international caps for Poland, were due reward for his consistency and ability.

Jacob Ramsey: The leader of the next generation of players to emerge from the prolific Villa academy, Ramsey has done his football growing-up in public over the past 18 months and is living the local-boy-made-good dream. There was ample proof of his ability and maturity this season, not least in the manner he took some of his goals. Cast now as apprentice to Philippe Coutinho’s sorcerer - with Steven Gerrard in the director’s chair - the young midfielder has a perfect opportunity to be the star of Villa’s show for the long term.

Ollie Watkins: Arguably Watkins fell a little short of the standards he reached during his hugely impressive first Premier League campaign, and there were times – especially early in the season – when his position seemed unclear, after the arrival of Danny Ings. The doubts on whether they can be accommodated together now seem to be fading. He finished with 11 league goals - three fewer than last season but still double figures in a team that was too often inconsistent.

Philippe Coutinho: Not all of his performances over this half-season have caught the eye. But his impact on Villa has been enormous – perhaps more so on the supporters than even his colleagues - as tangible evidence the owners really are serious about building the club into a force. And when he was good, he was special. The ceiling of his ability remains much higher than almost all the other players on the field in any given game.

