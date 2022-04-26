Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

Utterly mind-boggling - that was the thought when the full-time whistle went at Carrow Road at the weekend as another win for Newcastle United sent them to ninth in the Premier League!

The 40-point mark well eclipsed, and a team who have been in the bottom three for the majority of the season now in the top half. A remarkable turnaround. Indeed, a history-making turnaround because the Magpies will be the first club to survive relegation after failing to win any of their opening 14 games.

Eddie Howe's side are looking to break another record this weekend, as they host title-chargers Liverpool in search of a seventh home win in a row. Jurgen Klopp may not be happy with the quick lunchtime turnaround following their Champions League exploits, but the sold-out St James' Park certainly will be.

It'll be a tough ask for the Toon, but one they can cherish and have a go at with complete freedom, especially with Liverpool under all the pressure imaginable in their pursuit of the Premier League trophy.

If Howe was to secure a result against the Reds, surely that manager of the season award will be coming back to Tyneside?

What do you think? Is Howe a serious contender for manager of the season? Have your say here