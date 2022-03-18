Aston Villa v Arsenal: Team news

Aston Villa will assess Lucas Digne, who was forced off against West Ham because of a muscle injury.

Calum Chambers and Douglas Luiz both suffered facial injuries in that match and are doubts.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says there is "a chance" Takehiro Tomiyasu will be involved but admits the Gunners will be cautious in managing his niggling calf problem.

Other than Tomiyasu, Arteta has a fully fit squad to choose from.

