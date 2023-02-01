Who or what could be key in a huge second half of the season at Chelsea?

The team on BBC Radio London’s The Far Post podcast have had their say in their latest episode.

Presenter Lucy Oliva says if anyone can “ignite” the season, it will be Mykhailo Mudryk, while former Premier League defender Steve Brown feels the club should make keeping one of their experienced operators a priority.

“I think it’s imperative they wheel Thiago Silva out every week and wrap him in cotton wool,” said Brown.

“If you took him out and had an inexperienced back three or four, I think it could get pulled apart. You need characters and leaders to show the young ones what it’s about in a tough period.

"I think he’s really important over the next three or four months. In this period, when they are struggling, I think he’s a pivotal part.”

