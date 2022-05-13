Everton v Brentford: Team news

Everton midfielder Fabian Delph could miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a muscular injury in the draw at Watford on Wednesday.

Donny van de Beek and Ben Godfrey are both in contention to return to the squad following injury.

Brentford forward Sergi Canos is available after missing the past four matches because of a hamstring issue.

Ethan Pinnock, Saman Ghoddos and Frank Onyeka could return to face Leeds United next weekend.

