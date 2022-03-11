Jurgen Klopp has played down Liverpool's role in the title race while they have still played fewer games than Manchester City.

Liverpool are six points behind Pep Guardiola's men, but with a game in hand and the two sides still to meet on 10 April.

When asked if he is excited by the title race and whether he thinks it will go the distance, Klopp said: "From our point of view, I hope so - but I don’t know.

"Everybody is excited about having the opportunity to have a title race. Our problem is we have to play Brighton now, and then the game in hand we have a few days later against Arsenal away.

"It’s really tough, but so far the boys have done incredibly well. Why shouldn't I think we cannot go on? It’s hard work, yes, but the boys are ready to work hard.

"You have to play your best football - and if you cannot play your best football, you have to force luck a little bit. We will try everything, but from our point of view we cannot call it a title race because we are still behind.

"We want to write a special story here - not only this year, in general. If you want to look back later in your life on a very successful time, then you should give your absolute everything now."