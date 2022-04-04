Phil Dawkes, BBC Sport at Elland Road

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch said it best when he suggested giving James Ward-Prowse a free-kick 25 yards from goal and just to the left was tantamount to conceding a penalty.

Ward-Prowse is simply deadly from that range and Leeds found out the hard way as the England midfielder's superb execution earned his side a point that, in all fairness, they fully deserved.

Leeds were good for the draw too and will be ruing that they could not make more of a vibrant opening spell where they spurned a number of chances before Jack Harrison put them ahead.

Southampton are resilient, though, and came back into the game to take a share of the spoils that boss Ralph Hasenhuttl actually felt an inadequate reward for their efforts.

Saints' relatively comfortable mid-table position means they needed the win less than Leeds, who are now eight points above the bottom three but staring back at sides with games in hand.

Next up for the Whites is a game at Watford - a contest that will go a long way to deciding just how long their battle with the drop will continue into this season.

Marsch's side have tested the nerves of their fans recently by snatching victories from the jaws of defeat. The emotional rollercoaster is not over yet.