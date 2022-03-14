We've been asking you whether the result against Newcastle can lift the mood around the club with a future of uncertainty after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK Government. Thomas Tuchel says he will stay "until the end of the season".

Here are some of your replies:

Lamb: The downside is the effect of sanctions on our team. We will now see who the loyal Chelsea players are in the next few months.

Olly: Will Chelsea, as we know it, survive? The reaction from the players, staff and fans alike as the 89th-minute winner hit the back of the net showed that, despite the uncertainty around the club's future, everyone is fighting for the club to succeed and, more importantly, prevail.

Anon: Given the uncertainty at the club at this moment, wouldn’t it be refreshing to hear that the highest-paid players would be willing to take a pay cut until the sale of the club has been completed? It would certainly show how much our players want Chelsea to survive.

