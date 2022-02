RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku will cost Manchester United at least 75m euros if they press ahead with efforts to sign the 24-year-old French midfielder. (Bild - in German), external

Meanwhile, United striker Edinson Cavani, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is said to be willing to listen to an offer from Brazilian side Botafogo. (Goal), external

