On signing a two-year extension to his contract: "We are in a very positive mood as a family. We love being here and we want to make the club as successful as possible, for as long as possible. I will stay as long as it makes sense for both sides."

He doesn’t think his deal will affect negotiations with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane: "My relationship with Mo and Sadio is great. Knowing who the manager will be is important, but there are always more things to think about. I don’t think this will be the one decisive thing."

Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas will be unavailable for selection, and nor will Roberto Firmino: "Bobby is not a serious injury, we’re still convinced of that, but he’s already taken a bit longer. He hasn’t trained yet so we need to gather further information and find a way to get him back."

He praised the performance against Villarreal: "It’s not easy to play like this every three days. Our biggest limitations are in our head. I wasn’t surprised by how we played – in that game it was not easy to deal with us. I liked it."