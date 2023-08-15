New arrival Dara Costelloe aims to kick on at St Johnstone and showcase the talent that earned him Burnley game-time under Vincent Kompany.

The 20-year-old Irish forward, who can play on the wing or through the middle, has joined Saints on a season-long loan from the Clarets.

Costelloe was handed a Clarets debut by Kompany last season and made five further appearances before moving on loan to Bradford City in January.

"I am delighted to be here, I can’t wait to get going," the Republic of Ireland international said of his Saints switch.

“St Johnstone are a big club, I am hoping to kick on and express myself up here.

“Making my debut for Burnley under Vincent Kompany was a great experience. He is a great coach and I have learned a lot from him.

“This will be my first experience of Scottish football but I have an idea of what I can expect. I spoke to a friend who was on loan at Hibs last season, he only had good things to say about the league and the chance to come here.

"I am looking forward to the challenge. It seems like a great group of lads here, it is a very good standard in training.

“I want to give my all and hopefully I can grab a few goals."